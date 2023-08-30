Source: OnePlus OnePlus 11 $650 $800 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 is a powerful alternative to Samsung and Google's latest flagships, delivering a powerful phone with excellent battery life. At $150 off, the 256GB option is a great buy, and is actually cheaper than the standard 128GB model when its not on sale. $650 at Amazon

OnePlus often gets overlooked when it comes to shopping for a new phone, mostly because people usually don't think to check out what they offer. However, these powerful phones are a great alternative to the likes of Samsung and Google, and the brands latest flagship option, the OnePlus 11, proves that with an impressive set of hardware at an even more impressive price. They may lack a few premium features the competing smartphones come with, but when it comes down to performance, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best phones money can buy. A statement even more true now that it's on sale at its best price ever of just $650, making this an excellent budget-friendly phone option to go for.

Why the OnePlus 11 is worth your money

For the price, the OnePlus 11 delivers an experience that phones that cost almost double the price can deliver. Sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM, it offers a smooth and responsive phone that's essentially on par with Samsung's own flagship option, the Galaxy S23+. It's also fitted with a beautiful 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display, bolstering that impressive hardware with a snappy feel that makes it easy to navigate the simplistic user interface.

It features a solid set of cameras, including a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing lens along with three rear facing lenses — a 50MP f/1.8 primary, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 32MP f/2.0 telephoto. It's an impressive set of cameras, especially for the price, and make the OnePlus 11 a good choice for those who take tons of photos. It also has a larger 5,000mAh battery, which beats out both Samsung and Google comparison models by quite a margin.

There may be a few downsides to some looking for an absolute premium phone, however. For starters, the OnePlus 11 does not feature any form of wireless charging capabilities. If you need to juice it up, it'll have to be plugged in. Thankfully, it supports 80W fast charging with the right USB-C charging cable and phone charger, meaning it can be back up and running in no time. Also, the OxygenOS 13 operating system can be a bit of a mixed bag. It's responsive to say the least, but isn't the most intuitive if you're used to the more commonly used AndroidOS.

Those negatives aside, the OnePlus 11 is an all-around good phone if you're after an alternative. At the standard $800 price tag, it may be a bit overpriced, but with the 256GB option down to just $650, it's a worthy buy that you'll be happy with.