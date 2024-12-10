Key Takeaways OnePlus is continuing with its impressive Android 15 rollout pace.

The update is now available for OnePlus 11 with new AI features in India.

This is an RC build with limited availability, which should expand in the coming days.

OnePlus has been on a roll with its Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 rollout. It was among the first companies to update its 2024 flagship — the OnePlus 12 — to Android 15, pushing the build in early November. Within a month since then, OnePlus pushed Android 15 to several of its devices, including the OnePlus Open. Now, less than a week after teasing the imminent arrival of OnePlus 11's OxygenOS 15 update, OnePlus has pushed the firmware live.

As seen on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, OxygenOS 15 brings several AI features to the OnePlus 11. This includes AI Retouch to sharpen blurred images and AI Reflection Eraser to remove unwanted reflections and enhance photos (via Reddit).

You get access to an AI writing suite, which, similar to Writing Tools in Apple Intelligence, uses AI to improve the text you have written. After the update, OnePlus 11 users will also get to enjoy Circle to Search on their phones.

Besides the new AI features, OxygenOS 15 introduces a new animation engine for smoother touch interactions. There are new AOD customization options to play around with as well.

The 3.59GB build is currently live in India, bringing OxygenOS 15 and new AI features to the 2023 OnePlus flagship. This is not the stable release, though; instead, it is the first Release Candidate.

Based on the feedback OnePlus receives, it might release another RC or expand this build's availability to more users and regions. If you are in India and don't want to wait for the expanded roll-out, you can sideload the firmware manually.

OnePlus's Android 15 rollout pace has been impressive, beating Samsung and other major Android manufacturers. In addition to its phones, the company has also pushed OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad.

In comparison, Samsung only got around to pushing the first One UI 7 beta to the Galaxy S24 in selected parts of the world. The wait for a stable release is even longer for Galaxy users, as it will only arrive alongside the Galaxy S25 series early next year.