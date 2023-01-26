OnePlus started out as a brand offering “flagship-killer” smartphones — devices with the crème de la crème specifications and the price tag of a mid-ranger. These days, the company still makes some of the best Android phones with their own unique identity, albeit with less aggressive pricing. We’re expecting nothing less from the OnePlus 11, as the Chinese brand is now treating us to a couple of teaser videos showcasing the upcoming device.

It’s not like we haven’t seen the OnePlus 11 before. Through the last few months, a steady influx of leaks likely leaves us with nothing surprising for OnePlus to reveal at its launch event. We’ve seen leaked in-hand images, renders, and even images of the consumer-ready phone in the hands of gadget reviewers. However, the latest videos come from OnePlus itself, with the first clip comprising jump cuts of several short segments showing the phone’s design and imagery conveying speed. The video also teases the Hasselblad-assisted camera capabilities of the upcoming phone, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 set to launch alongside.

The second video, also posted to OnePlus’s YouTube channel, provides a fleeting glimpse of the back panel’s design and the triple-camera array in a circular ring. Although these visuals aren’t allowing a proper look, images pouring in from gadget reviewers confirm the phone comes finished in either glossy green or a textured shade of black. The square camera island blends into the chassis, and sports a circular ring in the middle comprising the triple-camera layout with Hasselblad branding front and center.

OnePlus is yet to confirm the phone’s specifications officially, but according to previous specification-related leaks, the OnePlus 11 should feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera. The rear should include a 50MP primary shooter, 48MP ultrawide, and a 32MP tele lens. Under the hood, the phone will rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for processing prowess, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. Fast charging support and a large battery are also in the cards.

The OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro will debut worldwide on February 7, 2023. We expect them to be available for purchase soon after, with both products priced at a premium, as is typical for the company’s flagship offerings released in the last few years. OnePlus has also confirmed an upper-mid range smartphone will debut next month, alongside the aforementioned model, and it could be the OnePlus 11R. Fingers crossed we end up with two great flagship smartphones offering a lot of value for their money.