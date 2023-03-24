The OnePlus 11 is off to a pretty hot start, from standing strong in JerryRigEverything's durability test to piloting a unique test drive program that lets you try the phone free for 100 days. While past phones have been slammed for iffy software support, OnePlus has committed to four years of Android updates with an additional year of security patches this time around, and the renewed vigor for firmware upgrades is already evident. Following its first update four weeks after its global launch, the OnePlus 11 is now getting its second update in less than two months.

The February security patch started hitting OnePlus 11 phones on March 6 — here we are not even three weeks later, and the March security patch has begun rolling out on the 24th. Our own Karandeep Singh spotted the update on his OnePlus 11 in India, and while the new version's release could be region-specific, it's more likely this is the beginning of a worldwide rollout of the important March Android security patch that fixed some scary vulnerabilities on Samsung and Google phones.

2 Images

Close

The new version's build number is CPH2447_11_A.09, and it clocks in at 243.2MB. Highlights from the release notes include expanded Android Auto support, which should help the phone play nice with more cars, and improved exposure adjustment when shooting in the Camera app's Movie mode. This update should also improve Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity, but the full list of changes can be seen below.

Integrates the March 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Expands the compatibility of Android Auto.

Fixes an issue where icons in Quick Settings might overlap.

Improves the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections.

Improves the stability of network connections for a better user experience.

Improves the exposure adjustment in Movie mode.

Notably, the March 2023 Android Security Bulletin outlined fixes for a whopping 58 vulnerabilities, so this is quite an important patch. Here's hoping it's the second in a long list of timely and useful security updates for the OnePlus 11.