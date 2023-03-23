The OnePlus 11 went official in early February and later that month, the manufacturer also revealed the OnePlus 11 Concept, featuring the Active CryoFlux mobile cooling technology and a rear panel design overhaul. Unfortunately, this phone isn't for the public and is merely meant to show off OnePlus' upcoming technologies. But the company seems to have another special version of the OnePlus 11 in the works, at least according to OnePlus China President, Li Jie.

In a social media post on the Chinese platform Weibo, the executive shared a teaser of the upcoming phone, adding that this model of the OnePlus 11 is "built with unprecedented materials and craftsmanship." It's unclear how this version's design would differ from the vanilla OnePlus 11, but the inclusion of Jupiter in the teaser's background indicates that marble could be involved in some form. Or, as TechRadar speculates, this is likely a hint of OnePlus returning to ceramic, a throwback to 2015's OnePlus X, which was sold in a limited edition zirconia ceramic model. Since this teaser has come from a OnePlus China executive, this new OnePlus 11 variant will likely be exclusive to the region.

Separately, a well-known source of tech leaks, Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena), put out a Weibo post directly addressing this visually revamped OnePlus 11, saying the phone feels cool to the touch and heaps praise on the craftsmanship. Notably, the tipster says this is an industry first, which rules out the aforementioned theory involving ceramic. I personally wouldn't mind a return to the Sandstone finish which first debuted with the OnePlus One in April 2014. Sandstone later made a comeback in the form of bumper cases a few years ago.

So the mystery about this OnePlus 11 limited edition variant is still very much alive. We don't expect OnePlus to keep this new model under wraps for long, though.