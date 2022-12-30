In mid-December 2022, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, would be unveiled at an event in New Delhi, India, on February 7th, 2023. It was an unusual move from OnePlus to announce the launch event of a phone almost two months in advance. Since then, the company has released some press renders of the device, with a TENAA listing revealing its key internals. A new leak has now fully detailed the OnePlus 11 specs.

Based on a specifications sheet shared by leaker @evleaks, the OnePlus 11 should sport a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED panel. The 205g heavy phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. OnePlus seemingly intends to offer the entry-level variant of the phone with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, with 512GB being the other option. A beefy 5,000mAh will apparently provide the required juice to the hardware and support 100W fast wired charging.

As for the cameras, the leak indicates the OnePlus 11 will use a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as the primary shooter. This could be complemented by a 48MP ultra-wide and a 32MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, a 16MP snapper will sit at the front. Interestingly, the leak claims the OnePlus 11 will sport an IP54 certification, which would be a downgrade from the IP68 dust and water resistance rating of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

All the specs mentioned above closely match what's listed in the phone's TENAA listing, so there's little reason to doubt its accuracy. Evleaks also shared an image showing the in-box content of the OnePlus 11, which includes a SIM ejector pin, a 100W charger, a USB-C cable, and a thin case, along with some regulatory papers.

The leaked specs sheet is of the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 11, but the international unit should also sport the same internals.

Lastly, the leaker shared official-looking press renders of the Buds 2 Pro, which is also scheduled for an official unveiling alongside the OnePlus 11. From the renders, it looks like the earbuds could sport a similar design as the original Buds Pro and will be available in three colors: black, white, and green.

With the OnePlus 11 and Buds 2 Pro nearly 1.5 months away from launch, expect more details about these devices to leak in the coming weeks.