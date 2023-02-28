Earlier this month, OnePlus took the wraps off the OnePlus 11, its latest flagship and successor to the OnePlus 10 and 10T from last year. The flagship-grade hardware is worthy of a spot on our list of the best Android phones this year, but it’s all for nothing if the phones aren’t built to withstand everyday wear. The Chinese consumer electronics brand has put some serious consideration into the OnePlus 11's structural integrity, and it shows as YouTuber Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame puts the phone through his standard durability test.

As Zack notes, little has changed on the outside except the camera bump with Hasselblad branding. That’s now circular instead of squarish. However, regular viewers of Zack’s channel and OnePlus fans would remember last year’s OnePlus 10 snapping into two pieces, because of a crack originating from just below the camera bump.

Interestingly, OnePlus kept an antenna line in this exact spot on the OnePlus 11, and it weakens the metal frame when subjected to bending both ways. The back glass panel breaks with an audible popping noise as a crack originating near the antenna line permeates through the glass. The reverse bend test adds more cracks to the glass and lifts the camera bump out of the frame, but to OnePlus’s credit, the phone stays perfectly operational and in one piece.

6 Images

Close

Source: JerryRigEverything

On the bright side, the AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus doesn’t give in to the flexure. It also sustains a fifty-second exposure to naked flame with no perceptible damage to the pixels (as little as that matters in real life). Gorilla Glass protects the screen from light scratches, but deeper grooves render the in-display optical fingerprint reader completely inoperable. The polished metal on the frame and surrounding the camera bump also appear prone to scratches.

3 Images

Close

Source: JerryRigEverything

One could say the OnePlus 11 is better built than the outgoing models, since Zack’s testing only causes cosmetic damage. But when you’re spending big money on a phone, it doesn’t hurt to spend a little extra for one of the best screen protectors and OnePlus 11 cases. They safeguard your purchase from drops and abrasion while lending additional stiffness to the body. We wouldn’t advise daily-driving this new glass sandwich without protection, unless you’re an exceptionally careful user.