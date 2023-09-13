Summary OnePlus was the first Android manufacturer in 2022 to update its flagship phone to Android 13, beating Samsung to the punch.

OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, will launch on September 25, with the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta already available for the OnePlus 11.

The beta includes additional features, optimizations, and tweaks, but users should be aware that there may be bugs and stability issues.

OnePlus beat Samsung to become the first Android manufacturer in 2022 to update its flagship phone to Android 13. For this year, the company has already announced that OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, will launch on September 25. Ahead of that, OnePlus has kick-started the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus 11.

The BBK-owned company previously released an Android 14 developer beta for its 2023 flagship right after Google I/O 2023. However, this program is different because it is based on OnePlus' OxygenOS skin and includes additional features, optimizations, and tweaks. OnePlus notes that since this is the first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 11, there are bound to be bugs and stability issues. But if you can't wait to take the OS for a spin, this is your only option for now.

Below is the relatively short change log shared by the company (via Android Authority):

OxygenOS 14 release notes Security and privacy • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. Performance optimization • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations. Aquamorphic Design • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience. • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. User Care • Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

As for bugs, OnePlus shared a list of what's not working in the first Open Beta build as well.

The flight icon displays on status bar after turning off the flight mode.

Turning on the flight mode in control center is not responsive.

Flashing back issue when entering Notes in the Shelf.

Black screen issue when opening step tracker page through the health widget in the Shelf.

Dual channel network acceleration function cannot be triggered automatically.

Sliding finger to the icon cannot launch the app using Quick Launch.

Screen flashes during application startup animation.

Up-swipe gesture probably fails.

Before installing the OxygenOS 14 beta, ensure your OnePlus 11 is running the latest OxygenOS 13.1 build. Your phone must also have a minimum of 4GB of free space to install the firmware.

If you are in India, OnePlus is not making the beta build available for download directly. Instead, you'll have to apply to join the program. After that, your phone will receive an OTA update. Slots are limited to 5,000 users, so join the beta as soon as possible. For North American units, the firmware is directly available for sideloading. So, you just need to use the System Updater in OxygenOS 13.1 to install the beta.

You can't participate in the beta program if you have a carrier variant of the OnePlus 11 or a non-India/US variant.

OnePlus announced in late August that it will release OxygenOS 14 on September 25. However, its announcement was vague and did not specify the devices for which the update would be available. It is also possible the company only officially unveils the skin on that day, with a rollout scheduled for later in the year.

With the Android 14 release for Pixels possibly hitting a snag, OnePlus has the opportunity to release OxygenOS 14 for its 2023 flagship at or around the same time as Google.