Prime Day is a great time to buy a new phone, especially if you're looking for a flagship model. These top-of-the-line models can be pretty expensive. But on Prime Day, you can often find great deals on flagship phones from all the major brands, including OnePlus. The OnePlus 11, in particular, is already a great value, but now it's even more affordable thanks to Prime Day discounts.

The OnePlus 11 is currently on sale for $650 as part of Amazon's Fall Prime Day event. This is currently the best price for an unlocked OnePlus 11, and you get 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the price. The offer is a steep discount from $800, saving you $150 off the regular price.

Why the OnePlus 11 is worth your money

The OnePlus 11 is a return to the company's roots: a great phone at a reasonable price. It has a stylish design, with a smooth glass back, a unique camera module, and a textured alert slider that gives it a nice tactile feel. It's also slim and lightweight, although it's not as durable as some of the leading Android phones and only has IP64 water resistance.

OnePlus squeezed all the hardware you need in a flagship phone into the OnePlus 11: a 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 80W charging that can charge the phone from empty in less than half an hour, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It also has a triple-lens camera system tuned by Hasselblad, so you can take amazing photos and videos. But it's not perfect. It doesn't have wireless charging or the highest level of water resistance, and the telephoto camera is a bit weak. But for the price, these flaws are easy to overlook.

