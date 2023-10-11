Plenty of high-end Android smartphones are fighting for your attention; some flaunt their unique features, while others tempt you with excellent value. Then there are foldables, too, that want you to jump straight into the future of smartphone innovation. But for me personally, my daily driver of choice has been the OnePlus 11 for a while, and I have little to complain about even after using it for quite a few months. And I'll tell you why it's a no-brainer right now during the Prime Big Deal Days sale that ends in just a few hours.

The OnePlus 11 doesn't compete with the top-end flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — it didn't even get a Pro model this year. Instead, the phone sits right in the middle to offer the features that you actually care about and will find useful in your daily life. As for the compromises the phone has made to keep its price in check, they are rather reasonable, which my colleague Will Sattelberg also corroborated in his review of the OnePlus 11.

Going through its spec sheet will show you that the phone checks a lot of boxes — it's got a top-end processor, a beautiful 120Hz 2K OLED display, and much more. But it's the overall usage experience that impressed me the most and has kept me coming back to the OnePlus 11 as my dependable all-rounder handset. For one, the Qualcomm modem used on the phone has uncompromised performance across the board; its 5G reception and wireless speeds have been good even in areas and situations where even my iPhone 13 struggles to keep up. Cell reception reliability is paramount for a phone, and the OnePlus 11 has never left me in the lurch.

Speaking of Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the best processor available for Android phones. But more than its stellar performance, what stood out for me was how cool the processor runs. When I took my OnePlus 11 and the Pixel 6a on vacation this summer, the former remained cool even while running 5G with the Wi-Fi hotspot turned on under the sun. On the other hand, the Pixel 6a got uncomfortably warm after taking a handful of photos, even though it wasn't connected to a network.

OnePlus' new software direction in partnership with Oppo has been a matter of contention with some very strong arguments from either side, but I am quite happy with it, except for a few minor nitpicks. The company has also managed to stick with a fairly regular update schedule — monthly security patches arrive a few weeks late. Still, they have been consistently arriving ever since the phone launched. The company is also bringing Android 14 soon to the phone and has promised four years of Android updates, which is in line with Samsung flagships.

Still, the lack of wireless charging is the thing that stings OnePlus 11 users the most. I would've appreciated it if OnePlus had added wireless charging support so that I could just throw the phone on a charger while working on my desk and never have to worry about plugging it in. The only reason it doesn't bother me much is because of the blazing-fast charging speed with its 100W charger (or 80W in the US) — the charger comes included in the box, so you won't be spending anything more than the phone's price unless you fancy some nice cases for the OnePlus 11.

While the OnePlus 11 launched at $700 earlier this year, which is a fair price for the kind of package it offers, the phone has been greatly discounted for the ongoing fall Prime Day sale. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage will cost you just $570, which is a real steal considering you're getting a 2023 flagship (and not some previous-gen model) for under $600 with very few compromises. Considering OnePlus' update commitment, the handset is going to last you a very long time, making it an even better bargain.

You can double the RAM and storage capacity to 16GB and 256GB, respectively, for a final price of $650 — a generous $150 discount from its usual price. But you will have to hurry to grab this terrific deal before Amazon changes its mind and reverses the discounted price in the last few hours of the sale. If you want to shop around before making up your mind, a bunch of Android smartphones are on sale currently, including the Galaxy S23, the foldable Moto Razr+, the Pixel 7 Pro, and more.