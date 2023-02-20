The OnePlus 11 is official and available to buy now, but the company is now moving on to its next product with a new teaser for a concept device it’ll be introducing next week. The first teaser image for the upcoming OnePlus 11 Concept is here, and it shows us what appears to be a light-up rear on a phone with an even bigger camera than the standard OnePlus 11.

The teaser images are specifically designed to hide elements of the product, but we can see a light-up blue squiggly line zigzagging across the rear of the phone. OnePlus says this is designed to mimic blood vessels, and it refers to the design as the “Flowing Back”.

It seems to go from the bottom of the rear of the phone up to the camera before circling it to highlight the phone's rear shooter. It’s tough to see, but it appears the camera here is larger than what we’ve seen on the OnePlus 11. There are three main camera elements including a telephoto camera, and what we’d assume are a primary and a wide-angle camera. There are another few elements here though that are hard to confirm what they do. The camera cutout itself is round and large like the OnePlus 11, but the size here looks like it takes up even more space on the rear of the phone in a similar design to the Vivo X90 Pro series.

Source: OnePlus

Any phone with a light-up rear is also destined to be compared to the Nothing Phone 1, which is a handset made by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. That phone was revealed last year, and while the OnePlus 11 Concept doesn’t mimic its design entirely, the inclusion of a light-up rear was one of the unique elements of Nothing’s handset.

The OnePlus 11 Concept is the company’s Mobile World Congress 2023 announcement, and it’ll be unveiled in full on Monday, February 27th during the company’s MWC event. That starts at 3AM ET / 12PM on Sunday in PT. The big question will be whether you can buy the OnePlus 11 Concept, and we’d say it’s unlikely. Previous OnePlus Concept devices have been just that, and they haven’t gone on sale anywhere around the world. We’d expect similar here from the company, but this device may give us an idea of what to expect from future OnePlus devices.