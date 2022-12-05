OnePlus has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent years, but many of us still eagerly wait to see what’s coming up from the company. The OnePlus 11 is seemingly the next big thing from OnePlus that will hopefully become one of our favorite flagship phones. And we’ve already heard a lot about the hotly-anticipated OnePlus flagship. It has now appeared in a newly leaked render, giving us our first clear look at the OnePlus 11 and its two color options. And if you’re wondering, the iconic alert slider is back.

Noted leaker OnLeaks has shared a render of the upcoming OnePlus 11, showing the device in two colors — the signature OnePlus matte black and a pastel green shade (via Gadget Gang). We already knew there will be a green color option, but this is our first look at it. This new render is much closer to what you can expect the phone to look like in real life versus the shadowy renders we saw in September.

What stands out the most is the new circular camera bump that melts into the phone’s polished metal frame. The camera arrangement itself hasn’t changed — it’s still a stovetop design — nor has OnePlus’ Hasselblad partnership. We’ve so far mostly liked how the Hasselblad-tuned colors have looked, but OnePlus’ cameras could still use some tuning in other areas. It sure looked like the OnePlus 10T marked the end OnePlus’ iconic alert slider. But thankfully, the classic toggle button is here to stay on the OnePlus 11.

Just a couple of weeks back, we learned from a leak all about the OnePlus 11’s internals. The phone will naturally be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and get up to 16GB of RAM. A more meaningful upgrade would be the jump to UFS 4.0 storage, which should speed everything up, making the phone feel even smoother to use. Besides this, you can expect a QHD 120Hz display and a triple-cam setup, with a 50MP main and a 48MP UW sensor. The OnePlus 11 is also expected to pack a 5000mAh battery that can charge at 100W — a step up from the 10 Pro’s 65W charging but still slightly lower than the 10T’s 125W support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in the first quarter of 2022, and you can expect a similar timeline for the OnePlus 11 as well. The 2023 OnePlus flagship should be unveiled in China before it makes its way to other international markets, including the US and Europe.