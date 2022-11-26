Following the release of the OnePlus 10T in August, the countdown for the arrival of the next OnePlus flagship officially began. Since then, numerous reports on the device have emerged, including confirmation that the OnePlus 11 (as it is currently known) will feature Qualcomm's upcoming high-performance SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We're now learning that the next big flagship from the manufacturer could be launched in Matte Black and Glossy Green colorways.

The revelation was made by Max Jambor from the German publication AllAboutSamsung. While no sources are mentioned, Jambor's record has been pretty decent in the past. Previously, Jambor dismissed claims about the OnePlus 11 featuring a ceramic body, while concurring with other reports that the flagship will include UFS 4.0 storage, which is significantly faster than UFS 3.1 and is also touted to increase power efficiency.

Including UFS 4.0 storage with the OnePlus 11 seems logical given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 officially supports the storage standard as seen on the recently unveiled Vivo X90 Pro+.

As for the aforementioned color variants, we could imagine that the Matte Black option could end up looking similar to the current sandstone texture-like we know from the OnePlus 10T. It's a nod to the heritage of the first OnePlus phone, and it's great to see that OnePlus seems to continue that trend, especially due to its fingerprint repellent qualities.

More importantly than the colors, fans would likely also want OnePlus to fix some existing issues, like the botched placement of the fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 10T. Furthermore, there's hope that the company considers bringing back the alert slider with the OnePlus 11, which was last seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, but was left out of the 10T. Interestingly, it was the first OnePlus flagship to miss out on the iconic alert slider.

While no launch date is currently available, the OnePlus 11 could be released early next year, assuming the company follows a similar launch schedule as the OnePlus 10 Pro.