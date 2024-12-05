Key Takeaways OnePlus 11 is set to receive the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update as early as next week.

The update might first roll out as an Open Beta before a stable release.

OxygenOS 15 may include features like Fluid Cloud, smoother animations, and new multitasking gestures.

Surprisingly, OnePlus has been on a roll with its Android 15 updates. The OnePlus 12 has already received OxygenOS 15 — along with a second update introducing AI features for the first time — and the Android 15 update has also rolled out to the OnePlus Open flagship foldable. Now, it seems the wait is nearly over for OnePlus 11 users as well.

Winkey W., head of OnePlus' OxygenOS Operations Team, hinted on the OnePlus Community forums that the wait for OxygenOS 15 update, which will presumably be based on Android 15, on the OnePlus 11 "ends next week." Although no exact date or rollout details were shared, OnePlus typically begins with an Open Beta for older devices before releasing the stable update to all users.

OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 11 is just around the corner

Nonetheless, the post confirms that OxygenOS 15 will soon arrive on the OnePlus 11 in some form. OnePlus has been impressively quick with its Android 15 rollouts this year, not just for smartphones but also for tablets — the OnePlus Pad 2 also received the update recently. It's quite encouraging to see OnePlus improving the speed of major OS updates for its devices, an area where the company has lagged historically.

As for features, it remains to be seen what OxygenOS 15 will bring to the OnePlus 11. On other devices, the update introduced a new graphics engine for smoother animations, new multitasking gestures, support for the flux theming engine, an iPhone Dynamic Island-inspired feature called Fluid Cloud, and much more. OnePlus has also rolled out its first AI features with the OnePlus 12's OxygenOS 15 update, though it's unclear if these will make it to the OnePlus 11.

Thankfully, with OxygenOS 15 expected to arrive on the OnePlus 11 within a week, we won't have to wait long to see what it offers. While brands like Samsung have delayed their Android 15 rollout to next year, it's impressive to see OnePlus delivering the update so soon after Google's Android 15 release for Pixel devices.