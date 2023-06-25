Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, OnePlus, has been one of the top Android smartphone producers in the world for a while now. Flagships like the OnePlus 11 currently sit on top of the company's device hierarchy and are expectedly among the first to get a taste of OnePlus' beta version of Android 14. The manufacturer made the first Android 14 beta available for the OnePlus 11 last month and is now following up with a second Android 14 beta for the flagship.

As the company did with the first Android 14 beta last month, a community forum post details all the fixes introduced with the latest beta software for the OnePlus 11. All the boilerplate stuff is mentioned here, including a warning not to install this on your daily driver due to stability issues associated with beta/preview releases. There are quite a few problems listed under "Known Issues" by OnePlus, further reinforcing the notion that this isn't ready for primetime.

The changelog says a total of three bugs have been quashed with the second Android 14 beta for the OnePlus 11. These include remedying WLAN "malfunctions" in some settings and also fixing the appearance of a random red screen when creating a new calendar or switching back from Guest mode to Owner mode in certain situations.

Known Issues 1. Pressing the Home key is not responsive on the Lock screen camera page 2. Locked screen doesn't light up when receiving incoming calls 3. While both SIM 1 and SIM 2 receive an incoming call successively, the call from SIM 2 won't hang up 4. Fingerprint may not be added again after being deleted 5. Device cannot be powered off with the password verification page displaying abnormally in certain scenarios 6. Preview interface freezes when taking picture with the camera in WhatsApp

OnePlus doesn't specify the exact build of Android 14 that this new beta is based on, but renowned OnePlus Community forums user Swejuggalo suggests that it's likely based on Android 14 Beta 3, which rolled out earlier this month.

Interested users can download OnePlus' latest Android 14 beta ROM from the company's page, which contains detailed instructions on flashing the new ROM onto the early 2023 flagship. You can also switch back to the OxygenOS 13.1 ROM from the new Android 14 beta if you've seen everything you need to see. There are specific download links for each region (North America, India, Europe, and Global), so be sure to pick up the right version based on your geography.