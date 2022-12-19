With 2022 all but wrapped up — and our picks for Editors Choice products now locked in — it's time to start looking ahead to what's next in 2023. We've long assumed Samsung would be the first company to announce its next-gen flagship phones, but OnePlus is making a power move. The OnePlus 11 5G is official, but we'll have to wait a couple of months to learn all about its secrets and specs.

The OnePlus 11 launch event is set to be held in New Delhi, India on February 7th, 2023. Alongside its next smartphone, the company also plans to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, a successor pair to its surprisingly great — if not insanely bass-heavy — 2021 set. The event teaser doesn't offer much in the way of actual facts, but the shadowy image of the phone sure seems to confirm the leaked renders we've previously spotted. The event itself is called "Cloud 11" because, as OnePlus explains, it's preparing to take fans from cloud 9 to cloud… Well, you get it.

Although we'll have to wait nearly two months for a full reveal of the OnePlus 11 5G, the company is teasing two details sure to excite fans. First, the Alert Slider is indeed making a return, after a disappointing absence on the OnePlus 10T this past summer. The company had previously promised its handy ringer toggle hadn't died a permanent death, so it's great to see it coming back so soon. The Hasselblad partnership continues onward here as well, complete with its custom color tuning profile.

With an event nearly two months away, we'll have to wait a while longer to learn more about the next OnePlus flagship. That said, the company loves to tease out its announcements, and with CES just around the corner, don't be surprised if we learn additional information through official sources before too long. If not, there's always the constant cycle of leaks and rumors that will no doubt continue chugging along right up to the event.