OnePlus 11 $700 $800 Save $100 The OnePlus 11 is a brilliant phone that offers surprisingly good hardware at an affordable price point. With great battery life, impressive specs, and thanks to this deal, a free upgrade to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you really can't go wrong for $700 — or $600 if you activate today at Best Buy. $700 at Amazon $600 with activation at Best Buy $700 at OnePlus

Considering what the OnePlus 11 has to offer for the price, it's no surprise that it's one of the best phones available for those seeking an alternative to Samsung's Galaxy or Google's Pixel options. It goes toe to toe with the likes of the Galaxy S23 in terms of performance, offering a powerful set of hardware and impressive battery life to deliver a value that's hard to beat for the standard $800 price tag.

However, there are a few good deals happening right now that make this phone a must-buy for those looking to switch or upgrade. Not only can you get the upgraded 256GB unlocked option for $100 off (the price of the 128GB model), if you activate the phone through Best Buy today, which is a pretty straightforward process, you can save an additional $100 and get this sweet little smartphone for as low as $600.

Why the OnePlus 11 is worth your money

The OnePlus 11 competes directly with some of the best Google and Samsung phones available right now, all while doing it at a pretty fair price point to start. Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage capacity, it's a phone that's both responsive and snappy. That's even more true thanks to a big and beautiful 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display that supports Dolby Vision, which makes everything including games, photos, and video look amazing.

All of which you'll often be doing with this phone thanks to an impressively long battery life. Able to go over a full day without a recharge, even with heavy usage, the OnePlus 11 is a phone built for those who use their device constantly. However, one downside is the absence of wireless charging capabilities that other phones in this price range offer. It may be a bit inconvenient for some to have to plug it in to charge, but thankfully an insanely speedy 80W charger will get you back up and running in no time.

As an alternative to Samsung, Google, and even Apple, OnePlus may sometimes be overlooked due to name alone. They're not bad phones by any measure, but the brand is still making headway in terms of popularity among the more known competition in the west.

However, those sleeping on these smartphones are missing out on some seriously impressive devices — especially for the price point. They do well punching above their weight class, and with the deals available this weekend, there's a chance to upgrade to the 16GB RAM option with 256GB of storage for the price of the base model or less. An unbeatable value for those looking to get more for their dollar from their new smartphone.