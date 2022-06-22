OnePlus might have another flagship in store for us this year, and here is everything we know about it

OnePlus has changed a lot over the last few years. It moved away from its enthusiast image and has been looking to enter the mass market. In the process, it has diversified its lineup with a lot more entry-level and mid-range devices, and it has shrunk its flagship lineup to just one device, with the OnePlus 10 Pro taking the top spot in 2022. It looks like it won’t stay that way, though. Rumors suggest that a new entry could come to the 10 series this year as a OnePlus 10 or 10T 5G.

If OnePlus does launch its new flagship as the 10T 5G, which recent rumors indicate, it would be a return to an old release strategy. OnePlus used to release two flagship lineups annually up until 2020, with the T series usually the second, slightly more refined release. The OnePlus 10T 5G could represent just that device, though one small oddity is left. Since there is only a OnePlus 10 Pro right now, there is no regular OnePlus 10 for the 10T to compare to. And it also does not look like the 10T will be a more advanced version of the 10 Pro.

With this out of the way, here’s everything we know about the ominous device so far.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Design and hardware

According to renders shared by noted leaker Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10T will look similar to its 10 Pro counterpart. It has the same prominent camera bump on the back that smoothly curves over the left side and seems to have the same smooth textured back material. Looking at the front, differences are notable, though. The OnePlus 10T appears to have a flat panel without curved sides, and the selfie camera sits in the top middle instead of the top left. A more controversial change could be the removal of the OnePlus’ signature alert slider, which can’t be seen in the renders shared by Brar. While this might still be subject to change as the images are based on a near-final prototype, it sure looks like the OnePlus 10T won’t have the handy physical slider.

2 Images

Close

As for specifications, the phone is supposed to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED with a 32MP selfie camera embedded in it. On the back, a 50MP primary camera is joined by a 16MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. Inside, you should find the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the fastest Qualcomm processor currently available. This would appear to be a last-minute change, as the company appeared to experiment with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 initially.

The rumored 4,800mAh battery is expected to be charged at speeds up to 150W. This makes it faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro and that phone’s 80W, but it’s thought the OnePlus 10T won’t have wireless charging. The OnePlus 10T is also rumored to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers. As for software, it’s supposed to run the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

So far, there are only nonspecific rumors surrounding price and availability. We expect the OnePlus 10T to launch sometime in the second half of 2022, maybe even towards the end of the year. A launch a little while away makes sense since there would be many more rumors and leaks if the release were imminent.

As for pricing, we expect the OnePlus 10T to be slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro. After all, OnePlus is positioning the new entry to the series as a non-Pro phone, so it would be weird if it charged higher prices than the top-of-the-line alternative. Given the $900 price tag of the 10 Pro, a price ranging from $600 to $800 would seem reasonable.