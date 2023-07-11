Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $400 $600 Save $200 Packing a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, and fast charging capabilities, there's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10T, making this Prime Day deal hard to ignore. At just $400, you'll be taking home a feature-rich mid-range phone at the price of its budget counterparts. $400 at Amazon

OnePlus has spent the past few years proving that it's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to developing flagship phones, and so far, it has yet to disappoint. Its recently-released OnePlus 11 boasts powerful specs and an impressive battery life, but if you're wincing at the $700 price tag, you can score its predecessor (by only six months, FYI), the OnePlus 10T, this Prime Day for $200 less. Both phones are not drastically different in terms of features, so you'll still get a high-performing device if you choose the 10T. Oh, and the kicker is you'll get to take it home for only $400, a far cry from its original $650 sticker price on the day of its launch.

Why you need to take advantage of this OnePlus 10T deal

There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10T, the chief of which is its 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging block (yes, the company still provides those) that allows for lightning-fast refueling. The brand notes that the charger lets you enjoy a whole day of use in just 10 minutes of wired charging, making it one of the fastest-charging Android phones on the market you can get this Prime Day. In reality, though, charging from 0 to 100% may take 30 minutes, but that's still pretty impressive compared to the charging speed of other devices of its kind. It packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip that delivers a 10% higher CPU performance, so it can run more apps simultaneously without stunting speed. It also has a spacey 128G storage and 8GB of RAM.

The 10T also has a 50-megapixel triple camera system, which sounds pretty remarkable, but the output ultimately falls flat. However, what it lacks in the camera department is recouped in its generous 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with always-on HDR10+ and 10-bit color. You can stream your favorite shows and movies in stunning quality, and you may even find it sufficient for gaming, too.

Ultimately, if you're on the hunt for a feature-rich smartphone without forking over too much dough, the OnePlus 10T is a worthy investment. And with this Prime Day deal that brings down its price to $400, the decision should come easy.