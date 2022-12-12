Call it the misfortune of poor timing or whatever you will, but it's a fact that the OnePlus 10T missed the Android 13 boat by this much, launching almost two weeks ahead of the update. But even if calendars aligned, OnePlus might not have had its OxygenOS 13 treatment ready for that phone anyways. The OnePlus 10 Pro as well as the OnePlus 9 and 8 series have all turned over in the months since the 10T went to market. But after all this time, the agonizing wait for some has finally ended.

Over the weekend, OnePlus 10T owners have been getting their hands on the official stable OxygenOS 13 update with four regionalized versions serving devices in India, Europe, North America, and, well, the rest of the world. This culmination comes well after the start of the Open Beta program for the device back in late October.

The company has posted details about the update on its forums as well as resources for users who'd like to roll back to OxygenOS 12 for some reason.

This is the first of three promised major OS upgrades for the device. It's due to receive a total of four years' worth of bi-monthly security updates. OnePlus recently announced that its future flagship-tier devices will be getting four OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

With this update, OnePlus has completed its OxygenOS 13 obligations for its supported flagship devices. It's expected a number of its Nord budget phones will also get the update at some point. We'll continue to keep track of the spread of Android 13 for you on Android Police.