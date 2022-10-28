Some Nord phones will also get OxygenOS 13 beta builds this quarter

OnePlus managed to create quite a bit of controversy last year when it announced the merger of ColorOS with OxygenOS. The announcement did not go down well with the company's user base, who openly criticized its Oppo-ficiation. Eventually, OnePlus called off the merger between the two skins, though they continued sharing the same codebase as it would help with the quick rollout of software updates across devices. The move seems to have worked, as OnePlus beat Samsung in updating its 2022's flagship phone—the OnePlus 10 Pro—to Android 13. OnePlus is also publicly beta testing OxygenOS 13 for many of its devices. It is now expanding the Open Beta program to include the fastest charging device in its roster: the OnePlus 10T.

First showcased in early August 2022, OyxgenOS 13 features an "Aquamorphic design," which is PR speak for smooth and round UI elements that you see in Android 13. The upgraded animation engine is also better at recognizing complex gestures and delivering a smoother experience.

Other useful additions in the update include more Always-On Display animations for Bitmoji, automatic pixelation of chat screenshots, encrypting files stored in Private Safe using Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), etc. Sidebar Toolbox is another new addition that lets you open a floating window while inside other apps.

The full OxygenOS 13 change log for the OnePlus 10T is below:

Aquamorphic Design • Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. • Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. • Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon. • Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. • Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. • Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience. • Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. • Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability. • Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find. • Optimizes fonts for better readability. • Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize. • Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. Efficiency • Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. • Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. • Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps) • Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. • Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. • Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized. • Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation. • Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device. Seamless interconnection • Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen. • Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. Personalization • Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. • Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. • Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. Security & privacy • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. • Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. Health & Digital wellbeing • Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision. Gaming experience • Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

Since this is the first Android 13 Open Beta for the OnePlus 10T, it is not entirely stable. OnePlus itself lists a few known issues, like the lock screen wallpaper appearing blurry in some scenarios and the lock screen charging prompt not showing up correctly.

Before installing the OxygenOS 13 beta on your OnePlus 10T, ensure that it is running the latest OxygenOS 12 (A.08/A.10) build. For now, the beta program is only open for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 10T. To install the beta, you must download the firmware file and then sideload it manually based on the instructions in OnePlus's announcement.

Further, OnePlus has released an OxygenOS 13 beta timeline detailing when its various devices will get a taste of Android 13. In Q4 2022, the company will roll out beta builds for the Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite, with some other Nord models slated to gain access to beta firmware in H1 2023. The low-end Nrod N20 SE will receive the stable OxygenOS 13 release in H1 2023.