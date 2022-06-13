OnePlus's product lineup has become much more confusing and crowded since it deepened its ties with Oppo. Until 2021, the company would launch a Pro flagship alongside a cheaper non-Pro model. This year, it announced the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the regular model nowhere to be seen. The gaming-focused OnePlus 10R was unveiled in specific markets, but this wasn't a clear alternative for the OnePlus 10. Now, it looks like the OnePlus 10 could make its debut later this year, albeit with a different name.

In partnership with OnsiteGo, leaker Yogesh Brar has shared secs and renders of the upcoming phone. The images are based on a prototype but show the near-final design. The upcoming addition to the OnePlus 10 lineup will have a design inspired by the Pro model. However, unlike the latter, this will feature camera housing stretching horizontally across the back.

2 Images

Close

The phone will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a centrally-located punch-hole at the top housing the 32MP selfie camera. This leak suggests it will be limited to recording Full HD videos on the selfie camera when it comes to video recording. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip will be inside, as further corroborated by Digital Chat Station (via @yabhishekd). This is seemingly a last-minute change as the company was rumored to be initially planning on using the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The rear camera setup could consist of a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. Other leaked specs include a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 12-based OxgenOS 12.

The final naming scheme of the device is not yet confirmed, meaning this phone may launch with or without the 'T' moniker. Previous rumors suggested the OnePlus 10T would be the company's last flagship for the year. Going by the specs, the phone should sit below the OnePlus 10 Pro, so expect it to carry a more reasonable price tag than that handset. With a possible July launch, we may not have to wait long to know the device's final name and other remaining details.