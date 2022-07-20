At the top end of OnePlus's phone lineup, things have gotten confusing lately. The OnePlus 10 Pro name implied that a non-Pro variant was to launch sometime later, but that never happened, making the device the first lonesome flagship release in quite a long time. Recently, leaks and rumors about a OnePlus 10T have started picking up pace, and it's now looking likely that we'll never see a standard OnePlus 10. We already have an idea of the OnePlus 10T's possible specs and design, but a fresh leak has now been thrown at us; perhaps it's the very first official render.

Pricebaba has managed to get its hands on an alleged official teaser image of the OnePlus 10T's Moonstone color variant, showing off the device's back in all its glory. From what we can tell, the phone's rear seems to have a sandstone-like texture. That was one of the key selling points of the original OnePlus One, and it seems the company may be returning to a rougher rear than the matte glass we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

It's difficult to tell the exact material in this teaser image, but it certainly doesn't look as smooth as recent OnePlus phones. The company hasn't offered this sort of rear of any recent flagships, but it does sell sandstone cases for each model, so it's clear there is demand for the OnePlus One-like look.

Aside from that, there isn't much to see here, with a deliberate shadow hiding the entirety of the top of the phone and the camera module with it. There's a OnePlus logo etched into the center of the rear panel, but that's about it. With a launch possibly set for late July or early August, we may not have to wait long to know the device's remaining details. It isn't clear whether the Indian and global launches will coincide, but judging from the pattern seen with the OnePlus 10 Pro, sales in India might kick off a few days before the global ones.