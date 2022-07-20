After this year's first big OnePlus launch brought us the OnePlus 10 Pro, but no base model OP10, we've been curious to learn where the series would be headed next. In the time since we've seen the introduction of the 10R, but our focus has really been on the device we'd come to know as the 10T. Following a whole lot of hardware rumors and leaked pics, we're finally about to see this phone go official, as OnePlus shares news of its 10T launch event, taking place on August 3 in New York.

OnePlus confirms plans to introduce the OnePlus 10T 5G at Gotham Hall in NYC, where the phone will debut alongside the official launch of OxygenOS 13. The event will stream live at 10am ET, and since this is the first in-person launch it's been able to do in years, OnePlus is inviting its most ardent fans to purchase a ticket to attend the festivities in person.

As for the phone itself, OnePlus doesn't go too deep into expectations outside verifying the presence of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but does hint that we'll probably be hearing more about the hardware over the course of the next two weeks leading up to the launch. The company also clarifies that while the 10T is very much getting OxygenOS 13, it's actually the OnePlus 10 Pro that will get its stable build first.

If you're interested in being among the lucky fans at the in-person launch, attendees will score a pair of Nord Buds plus some “other OnePlus swag,” so sign us up, already! Check out the company's announcement in its forums for full details on attendance.