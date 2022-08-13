The update comes only a week after the phone's launch in India

The OnePlus 10T won't reach US shores until late September, while it will be available in the UK and several other markets on August 25. By contrast, OnePlus' new T-branded flagship went up for sale on August 6 in India, a key market for the manufacturer. Well, OnePlus 10T users in the region can now download the device's first software update, featuring the customary bug fixes and some minor improvements.

The company posted up details of the OxygenOS A.05 update — which carries the firmware version CPH2413_11.A.05 — on its community forum (via GizmoChina). The update started rolling out to a small number of customers in the region as of August 10, with the forum post adding that a wider rollout would commence over the next few days.

Here's the full changelog for the update:

System Improves system stability and fluency. Optimizes the startup speed. Optimizes network stability. Camera Optimizes the shooting effect and improves the user experience. Others Fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios.

The arrival of the OnePlus 10T was preceded by some controversy, especially over the company's decision to ditch the alert slider. However, the phone managed to score a decent 7.5 out of 10 in our review, despite our disappointment with the implementation of the OxygenOS 12.1 software underneath. It's uncertain whether our long-term treatment will favor the OxygenOS 13 redesign based on top of Android 13 which has been said to feel "heavy," if not misguided. Nevertheless, with a starting price of $650, the phone is likely to make some waves when it reaches stateside, especially with the grace of the country's dominant wireless carriers.

US customers can pre-order the OnePlus 10T starting September 1 from Amazon, Best Buy, and the OnePlus online store, with shipping commencing on September 29.