The approach OnePlus has taken to its current 10-series of smartphones is a little confusing, to put it mildly. While in the past we got a Pro flagship alongside a cheaper non-Pro model since the OnePlus 7 series, that changed with the lonesome release of the OnePlus 10 Pro. We did see the launch of the 10R, but what about a base OP10 model? It started to look like we might be finding answers when the first leaks of a OnePlus 10T arrived, and while the name isn't quite what we were expecting, it sure has felt like this could effectively be the OnePlus 10 that never launched. Now some fresh renders have arrived to give us a slightly better look at this hardware.

Smartprix, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has released a number of renders of the soon-to-launch device, revealing its complete design and showing it from every angle you could ask for. The first thing you'll probably notice is the striking resemblance to the OnePlus 10 Pro from the rear, with a large and prominent camera package that appears to flow over the edge. Placed side by side, the two models look like they were meant to be sold together.

The front is a different story, though, and loses some of that premium feel — presumably to bring the price down a little. The screen is no longer curved at the edges and there's a bit of a chin at the bottom — the Pro model had that too, but it seems to have grown a smidge. Plus, the selfie camera now sits in the top-middle instead of the top-left.

Once a OnePlus staple, the alert slider is nowhere to be seen — a pattern we've notice become common on the company's cheaper offerings. OnLeaks also reveals that the OnePlus 10T has settled for a plastic frame + glass back combination, again to keep the price in check. While the renders show the device in black and green colorways, that's really based on speculation, and the actual options will probably be uncovered as the launch nears.