Unlike Samsung and other Android manufacturers, OnePlus reveals the key features of its upcoming phones days ahead of their official unveiling. The OnePlus 10T's launch is scheduled for August 3rd, and the company has already showcased its design, confirmed it will miss out on the Alert Slider and Hasselblad tuning, and pack up to 16GB RAM. Now, with just a couple of days left for the launch event, the BBK-owned company has detailed another key OnePlus 10T feature: 150W superfast wired charging.

Dubbed 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, it can fill up the OnePlus 10T's 4,800mAh battery from 0-100% in just 19 minutes. The bad news is the charging technology only works with 220v or higher power sockets. That means if you live in Europe, India, and other countries where 220v is primarily used, you can take advantage of this feature. But if you live in the United States or a region where 110-120v is predominately used, the OnePlus 10T's charging speed will be limited to 125W. This is still fast enough to top up its cell to 100% in 20 minutes though.

The good thing is if you buy the North American variant of the OnePlus 10T and travel to Europe or any Asian country, your phone will charge at the full 150W speed. That's unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro's US variant which lacked support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging—its charging speed topped out at 65W.

Irrespective of the country, OnePlus will bundle a 160W SUPERVOOC power adapter and a compatible USB-C cable with the OnePlus 10T. The charger will also support the USB-PD protocol, though its output was not detailed. Nonetheless, this means you can use the same brick to fast charge your MacBook and other USB-C devices.

Despite supplying such a high amount of power to the battery in such a short time, OnePlus claims in its announcement that the 10T's cell will retain at least 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles. This is in part due to the company's Battery Health Engine and Smart Charging Chip that keeps heat and voltage in check, especially towards the last 10% where the battery is trickle charged with an accuracy of 100mA and 10mV.

For safety reasons and to ensure you are using original accessories, OnePlus 10T will feature 128-bit encryption that will only recognize official SUPERVOOC chargers and cables. It is only when using a compatible cable and charger that the phone will charge at its full 150W speed.

At this point, leaks and OnePlus itself has revealed almost everything about the 10T. The upcoming phone will be a "performance-oriented flagship" that will sit below the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 4,800mAh battery, and a 50MP primary shooter.