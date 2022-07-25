OnePlus as a brand has changed a lot over the years, and it is no longer the same company that started by targeting enthusiasts and power users. However, it has continued to include some fan-favorite features on its devices. The alert slider is the perfect example of this — a staple feature of every OnePlus phone since the OnePlus 2 launch in 2015. But the BBK-owned smartphone maker will ditch the handy mute switch from its upcoming performance flagship, the OnePlus 10T. The company has explained its reasoning behind this move ahead of the phone's launch on August 3rd.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu revealed the phone's design and confirmed that it has removed the mute switch to create more internal space for other features. While the slider might look small from the outside, it "actually has a relatively large impact on the device's motherboard area — taking up 30mm²." The company needs that space to add the requisite hardware for "high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal."

OnePlus will use two charging pumps inside the 10T, up from one found on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Additionally, it will use 15 separate antennas to help improve network reception while holding the phone horizontally. The company would have had to stack the motherboard if it wanted to retain the alert slider while adding these features. These changes would have increased the phone's overall thickness.

In China and India, the BBK-owned firm has already launched the OnePlus10R without an alert slider. Instead, the phone features 150W charging. The company is seemingly planning on following the same strategy with the 10T for the rest of the world.

Another notable omission from the OnePlus 10T will be the missing Hasselblad branding. While the phone will feature a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter, it won't carry the Hasselblad branding or tuning. The company "wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device's chosen price point." This is a lot of PR talk for what ultimately sounds like OnePlus wanting to avoid paying licensing fees to Hasselblad to keep the phone's price in check.

OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad has not upped its imaging game significantly, so most users are unlikely to miss the licensing on the 10T.

Lastly, Liu confirmed during the interview the OnePlus 10T would feature a 6.7-inch display. While other details were not shared, the device is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8/12GB RAM, and 128 or 256GB storage.