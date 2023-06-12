Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $430 $650 Save $220 The OnePlus 10T offers a large 120Hz display, plenty of performance, and one of the fastest charging batteries available. It's a solid phone at its retail price, but with today's discount, it moves closer to the impressive category. $430 at Amazon $430 at OnePlus $430 at Best Buy

At its normal price of $650, the OnePlus 10T doesn't rattle any cages. We commended the lower price tag in our review of the phone, noting that it definitely offered some value, but it wasn't anything to write home about. With today's $220 discount, though, the math changes substantially. Now you are talking about a handset with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, impressive performance, a 50MP triple camera system, and a fast-charging battery that can fully charge in 30 minutes, for just $430. There just aren't a lot of phones in this price range that offer these kinds of features.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10T right now

If you're at all in the market for a sub-$500 Android phone, you really should give the OnePlus 10T some serious consideration. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display isn't super bright or on its own noteworthy, but it's big and features a refresh rate of 120Hz to facilitate smoother scrolling. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is the same one that powers a lot of the 2022 flagship phones, so needless to say, you're not going to feel starved for power or performance here. Rounding out the specs are 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, both of which are more than acceptable for this price range.

The camera is a little more middling. We found our OnePlus 10T took photos consistent with other midrange phones. However, we did like that the 50MP camera was capable of taking photos at full resolution, instead of being limited to 12.5MP like other handsets. Battery life is also mediocre, as it lasts just long enough to get you through the day, but the good news is that when you do need to top up, the (wired) charging is lightning-quick. It features 150W fast charging tech, and even though it tops out at 125W here in the US, we still found it can go from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes.

As with most midrange phones, you are going to have to make some concessions here. In addition to the middling display and camera, the 10T lacks support for wireless charging and mmWave tech, and you are only guaranteed software support through Android 15. However, when you look at everything together, with the performance and the fast charging, it's really an impressive package for $430. Grab it while you can at this price, and check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 10T cases to protect your investment.