Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $600 $650 Save $50 If you were waiting for a OnePlus 10T price drop, it's officially here. The snappy processor and the sharp 120 Hz screen make this phone an instant purchase. With a phone as recent as this, getting any discount is a pretty big deal, and the retailers have been pretty generous by slashing $50 off the sticker price. $600 at Best Buy $600 at Amazon

OnePlus makes some of the best smartphones out there, consistently ranking among the top Android smartphone OEMs. The company's most recent flagship, the OnePlus 10T, features some notable improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro which launched earlier this year. You can now get this fairly new smartphone in the 128GB + 8GB configuration for just $600 as part of a Black Friday deal, knocking off $50 from the original price. Of course, this is only one of the many attractive phone deals running this weekend.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is a flagship in every sense of the word. It features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, capable of handling anything you throw at it, including the most GPU-absorbing games from the Google Play Store. The 4,800 mAh battery inside should be enough to run for at least a day with moderate use. If it doesn't, you can use the 125W fast-wired charger supplied by the manufacturer.

Although the cameras are slightly underwhelming compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the 10T captures sharp, detailed images and 4K videos at 30 or 60 fps. You will find a 50MP primary shooter, along with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras on the back. A solitary 16MP camera sits on the front for selfies and video calls.

Why is this a good deal?

The OnePlus 10T made its debut in August, though it didn't reach US shores until late September. Keeping this in mind, the phone is barely two months old, which means it's technically still new to the market. This also explains why the quantum of the discount is only $50, while some of the other Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far have significantly larger discount margins.

Considering the hardware it's packing, the OnePlus 10T is a good buy for $600. This is as low as the pricing's probably going to go all weekend, and through Cyber Monday, so we recommend jumping on this deal while you still have the chance. The discount is available on the Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways of the mid-year OnePlus flagship. Meanwhile, the Moonstone Black version of the OnePlus 10T is cheaper by an additional $25 on Amazon.

If you want a OnePlus flagship and are deterred by the camera performance of the 10T, this OnePlus 10 Pro deal should whet your appetite.