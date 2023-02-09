Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $400 $650 Save $250 Even though it's only been on the market since August 2022, the OnePlus 10T price has already slipped by $250 on Best Buy, though the purchase does come with the condition to activate your phone right away with your preferred carrier. $400 at Best Buy $500 at Amazon

While the OnePlus 10T has always offered a relatively decent price point, it's always better when you can save a bit of money. This time around, since the OnePlus 11 range was just announced, we're getting some massive discounts for the 10T smartphone.

Best Buy currently offers the best price, but that $250 discount comes with the condition that you activate the phone immediately. While this is an unlocked phone, you have to choose one of the available carriers while you're making your purchase. Best Buy only offers AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. If you want to gift the phone to someone else or just don't want to go with one of these specific companies, you can pay $500 for the device at Best Buy or Amazon.

Why you should get the OnePlus 10T now

The OnePlus 10T is a rather large device at 6.7 inches. While the smartphone already has some nice grooves running on the back for a better grip, you can also get a nice new case for your OnePlus 10T since you're already saving so much money.

You can pick between the 128GB and 256GB versions, although the latter will cost you another $100. Do keep in mind that there's no microSD support, so you won't be able to expand the storage space.

The phone features a 50MP camera and a 4,800mAh battery that should keep your phone going through the day without issues. Altogether, this is a great device that is definitely worth the price. For $400, you should really hurry up and grab that deal before it disappears.