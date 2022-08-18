The OnePlus 10T just debuted a couple weeks back, and from a design approach, this hardware borrows more than a little direction from the OnePlus 10 Pro. In a lot of respects, that's a good choice, but it also left us wondering if some of the 10 Pro's shortcomings might be addressed — like the disappointing results we saw when Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything ran the phone through his durability tests. Now he's putting the OnePlus 10T through some of those same trials, and, well, let’s just say the phone’s back glass buckled under the weight of our expectations.

As we've said, the OnePlus 10T’s design is strikingly similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, complete with the large square camera bump (although it lacks the latter's Hasselblad branding). However, the new phone’s side rails seem thicker than the 10 Pro’s at first glance, giving us hope the phone would better resist damage, just like the rigid OnePlus 8 Pro and 9 Pro. In Nelson's tests, bending the phone from the back doesn’t deform it permanently, or produce visible cracks, so that’s a good sign.

The yet-unbent OnePlus 10T alongside the force-folded 10 Pro

However, bending from the front breaks the glass back panel in half with an audible snap — nearly exactly along the 10 Pro’s fault lines. The company’s efforts to strengthen the phone seem to have gone in vain, mostly because the thicker plastic frame proves about as rigid as the 10 Pro’s thinner aluminum frame.

Ignoring the disaster of those bend test results for a moment, the phone stacks up comparably to many of its peers in other durability trials. The screen started picking up scratches at level 6 of the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves at level 7 — typical behavior for recent variants of Corning Gorilla Glass. The AMOLED screen also survived a lighter’s flame for 20 seconds before being damaged permanently.

All things considered, you should be fine with a OnePlus 10T as long as you go relatively easy on it — using a protective case for additional structural rigidity is probably also a good idea. If you are just dead-set against using a phone with a case, check out our list of the best Android phones for some better-built devices.