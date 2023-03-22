Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T OnePlus really wants you to buy a 10T. Yes, you. It's snappy, power efficient, and has some pretty good cameras and you can get one starting at $649. But you can save $50 by trading in an eligible phone or $100 if that's an old OnePlus. On top of that, students can verify their status and get an extra $250. But the big sweeteners here are the free bumper case and a $69 discount (nice) on the OnePlus Urban Backpack — perfect for a summer of go go go and a whole school year beyond that. Free bumper case + $10 backpack at OnePlus

Spring is the season for cleaning, and OnePlus is swinging into that sweeping spirit. If you're thinking about picking up a OnePlus 10T, we've got ways to save you up to $350 on that purchase. More importantly, you can also score a free bumper case for that new phone and OnePlus's Urban Traveler Backpack for just $10 — a savings of $69.

Why should you take advantage of this OnePlus 10T deal?

The phone itself is no slouch, even though we're more than half a year out from its debut. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which has always been strong and fast yet light on the battery. Speaking of which, it's got a pretty hefty 4,800mAh and extremely fast 125W wired charging. There's a stunning 1080p+ AMOLED display, a decent triple-camera system (though some challenging bits can trick it up), and OxygenOS 13 — you can make your own judgments about it.

OnePlus stills sells the 10T for its original MSRPs of $649 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and $749 for the 16/256 version. However, it is offering $250 off to OnePlus account holders who verify their status via StudentBeans and an extra $50 to those who trade in an eligible phone — $100 if that phone's a OnePlus device. That's a total of up to $350 off if you're the right person, making this a $300 phone.

We get it, it's not a straight-up discount, but it's pretty good savings if you can get it. By the way, that trade-in offer is live through March 31.

Once you run through that gauntlet, you get to play the bonus round: a free bumper case for your OnePlus 10T and, if you want it, a $69 discount for OnePlus's Urban Traveler Backpack. It's a 20L water- and stain-resistant bag that comes in a snazzy white-red-black combo or a low-profile all-black and has nine compartments — the main hold area can take a 16" laptop. It's yours to tote for $10, and it's a wonderful addition to stack on to what the company's already offering.