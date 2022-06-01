We're getting another flagship, but it's not the one you think

This year has been dominated by new OnePlus devices. It seems like we can only go a few weeks at a time before the company rolls out the red carpet for another device. That said, only the OnePlus 10 Pro can be called a true flagship device, with the rest of its current product lineup made up of affordable powerhouses and new entries in the Nord series. We're just coming up on the halfway point of 2022, which begs the question: does OnePlus have any future flagships planned for the rest of the year, or will we be looking at mid-range gadgets for the next several months?

A new leak from Max Jambor on Twitter sets the record straight. Although details are short, Jambor confirms the company has one more high-end smartphone ready to arrive this year. The OnePlus 10T 5G is set for a 2022 debut, bringing back the T-series for the first time to its mainline devices since the OnePlus 8T nearly two years ago.

We don't have any official word on what the OnePlus 10T 5G could look like, though it's easy to speculate. A similar — though not necessarily identical — design to the OnePlus 10 Pro would follow patterns from recent years. Likewise, the inclusion of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 seems like a given, as we've already seen similar flagship phones announced with the chipset. OnePlus was one of the first companies to release a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 device earlier this year, and using its mid-generation successor here would make sense.

However, this rumor demonstrates perfectly just how confusing the company's lineup has gotten. We've seen no signs of the standard OnePlus 10, despite countless rumors over the last several months. Meanwhile, with the company's current focus on releasing region-specific devices, the OnePlus 10T 5G could end up exclusive to China or India. At the very least, there's some hope that OxygenOS 13 will restore the company's software to its former glory.

