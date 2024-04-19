OnePlus 10T $265 $650 Save $385 The OnePlus 10T offers tons of power thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which makes it plenty relevant in 2024. Furthermore, you get excellent charging speeds, along with a price that makes it a no-brainer. Get it for just $264.99 for a limited time. $265 at Woot

If you're looking to buy a powerful phone on the cheap, then it doesn't get much better than the OnePlus 10T. Although it's a little bit older, originally released in 2022, it's still got plenty of power under the hood, along with a sleek design, good software, and excellent charging speeds.

Best of all, right now, the phone is being offered with a fantastic discount that knocks 59% off its original retail price. You can score this brand-new phone for just $264.99 from Woot, which is much lower than buying it from retailers like Amazon. So if you've been looking to get a new phone that isn't going to burn a hole in your wallet, then this one if going to be a fantastic option.

What's great about the OnePlus 10T?

I think the most important thing with this phone is that you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, you're getting a beautiful and large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that has an adaptive refresh rate that can go from 60Hz to 120Hz.

Another impressive part of the 10T is that it offers impressive charging speeds, with support for up to 125W. It also comes with a trio of cameras on the rear, with a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. OnePlus is also usually pretty good with its software support and that's no exception here, with the 10T being updated with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

Overall, there's a lot to love here with this phone and if you're looking for something affordable that isn't going to break the bank, then this is it. Get the deal while you can because once it's gone, it's not coming back.