The OnePlus 10 Pro wasn't exactly what we had hoped for here at Android Police — in our view, the cameras weren't great and the software just hasn't lived up to our expectations. That said, pure performance has never been lacking on OnePlus devices and it looks like the company wants to expand that muscular capacity with the OnePlus 10T, at least according to sources in China.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via GizmoChina) is claiming that the OnePlus 10T may feature a memory configuration of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. If true, this would be the first time the company has offered a 16GB option for RAM.

2 Images Via GizmoChina

Other memory configs reportedly include combinations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The account also posted other details that have already been reported, including the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7" 1080p+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 50MP main and 2MP depth cameras in the back. There seems to be a point of conflict with the resolution of the ultra-wide sensor with prior reporting pegging it at 16MP and Digital Chat Station calling out 8MP.

OnePlus is at liberty to split up some of the better and inferior specs between its Chinese models and ones for the rest of the world, so we wouldn't be too quick to guess what's going where just yet.

If you're worried about costs, Digital Chat Station also notes that the OnePlus 10T's build does include a plastic midframe with a more accommodating design to give the internal stack the room it needs. Probably not the biggest factor in bill of materials, but it's something still worth pointing out.

In the end, OnePlus fans might end up shelling close to a thousand bucks for this device anyway.