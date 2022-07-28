The OnePlus 10T is set to be revealed next week during an event in New York on August 3, but we’re continuing to learn more about the handset ahead of the big launch. As ever with OnePlus phones, the brand is teasing out a variety of new features, and the latest is the confirmation that the 10T will feature the most RAM ever on a OnePlus phone.

A new tweet from the brand’s India account has confirmed the company will offer a variant with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM onboard. This has previously been rumored, but it’s the first time we’ve seen the brand confirm this spec. According to the tweet, it’ll also be paired with 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

It’s unclear if this is the maximum storage size for the phone, but OnePlus is marketing the phone in a way that suggests there won’t be a 512GB option for the handset. We’d normally expect the company to tease its highest spec variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro featured a variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, so it seems the OnePlus 10T will oddly have an option with more RAM and less storage.

The teaser from OnePlus claims the 16GB of RAM variant will be able to “juggle up to 35 apps”. Oddly, as spotted by GSMArena, the OnePlus India website changes that stat and says the phone offers “effortless multitasking with up to 30 apps open.” It’s unclear which is the correct statistic here, so hopefully, OnePlus clears up its messaging ahead of the official reveal.

As previously confirmed by the brand, the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 360-degree antenna system. The phone is also confirmed to drop both the Hasselblad branding we’ve seen on previous OnePlus phones and the brand’s iconic alert slider feature. A spokesperson for OnePlus has explained why it chose to drop the alert slider, and it’s down to the amount of space it took up on the phone’s motherboard.