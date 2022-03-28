OnePlus is expected to have a busy few months ahead of it with a flurry of smartphone launches, including the global release of the OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31. This will then be followed by the launch of certain Nord-branded products in the mid-range segment. The BBK-owned company is reportedly also working on the OnePlus 10R — the successor to last year's OnePlus 9R, which was essentially an Indian-exclusive rebranding of the OnePlus 8T. A new leak has now detailed the phone's key specs and features.

A 91Mobiles report claims the 10R will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will purportedly be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 chip, though a previous rumor suggested OnePlus chose the Dimensity 9000 for it. The leak states the phone could miss out on the Alert Slider, a staple feature of OnePlus phones so far.

Other rumored specs include 8/12GB RAM with 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The triple-camera system at the rear will reportedly include a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP shooter should be located in the display's punch hole.

One of the key highlights of the OnePlus 10R could be its charging speed. The leak indicates that a variant of the 10R will feature a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Almost all BBK-owned brands — Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme — confirmed at MWC 2022 that 150W charging would debut on their phones this year. Since then, Realme has already announced the GT Neo 3 with insanely fast-charging speeds.

Interestingly, if the leaked specs of the 10R turn out to be accurate, it could just be a rebranded variant of Realme's offering with a different design. Another rumor suggested the Nord 3 will have similar specs, too. With the companies owned by the same parent group, it looks like these brands are planning to launch devices with the same internals under different branding and with slightly tweaked designs.

