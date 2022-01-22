The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently announced in China, coming with the same kind of high-end specifications we've come to expect from OnePlus up until this point. But the rest of the anticipated devices in the 10 series made no appearance, and leaks for them haven't been as frequent until recently. A successor to the OnePlus 9R and 9RT might also be landing in the form of the OnePlus 10R, and as per a new rumor, it could pack a surprising punch in performance — with a big twist.

A new report by Android Central says that the device will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000. That's important for a couple of reasons. This chipset is MediaTek's first true flagship chip, and specifications and early benchmarks indicate it could be in the same realm of horsepower as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the OnePlus 10 Pro. In contrast, last year's OnePlus 9R packed a lower-grade Snapdragon 870 — while that's still a very capable chip, it was further behind the flagship Snapdragon 888 in terms of performance.

Second, this would be the first time a phone from OnePlus' higher-end lineup would use a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm one. The company's non-Nord numbered-series phones have exclusively used Snapdragons throughout these years, and it only actually first deployed a MediaTek in last year's OnePlus Nord 2.

A previous conflicting report claimed that the MediaTek-powered model in the lineup would be the OnePlus 10 rather than the 10R, and even went so far as to claim that a 10R wouldn't see the light of day. At this early stage, it's not unusual to see conflicting reports when the distinction comes down to something as small as a single letter in a model name, but be sure to take all of this with a pinch of salt until the volume of leaks picks up and more sources agree. If it's indeed happening, Android Central claims that the OnePlus 10R will launch in China and India around the same time as other phones in the lineup are unveiled globally.

