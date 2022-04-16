With the international launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro out of the way, the company is shifting its focus towards other devices of the 10 series. And one of the more interesting ones will be the OnePlus 10R, a successor to the 9R/9RT. The hype train for this phone is officially fired up as OnePlus has announced a launch event for it (and the Nord CE 2 Lite), happening for the India market on April 28th. We know that the phone will come with blazing fast 150W charging (a surprising upgrade from the 10 Pro's 80W). We also know that the phone will be powered by MediaTek silicon, specifically the Dimensity 8100's "MAX" variant.

Previous rumors have hinted the phone, which is now confirmed to be launching as the "OnePlus Ace" in China, would be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000. Some recent leaks had hinted that this phone could be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 and sport a Dimensity 8100. Adding 150W charging to the mix, this new chip confirmation by OnePlus (via 9to5Google) aligns a lot better with those later leaks, except that we're seeing talk about a new Max variant instead.

We don't know the exact difference between the Max and non-Max variants, but the standard 8100 seems to go head-to-head with last year's Snapdragon 888, so you can expect excellent mileage out of this phone. Maybe not as good of a chip as the Dimensity 9000, but a strong one nevertheless. Between that and 150W charging, this would likely be a better buy than the OnePlus 10 Pro for a lot of people — the 10 Pro might be a more balanced premium flagship, but the 10R is looking to cram a lot of exciting features while staying powerful enough for most folks. That said, we don't expect this phone to come to other markets outside of China and India.

As we get closer to the announcement on April 28th, OnePlus will be slowly unveiling more and more details about its phone, so stay tuned to know more.

