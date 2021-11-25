The OnePlus 10 Pro and 10 will have some significant changes in tow thanks to the company's Oppo-fication.

OnePlus has come a long way from its "Never Settle" days. The company that was once known for taking on premium flagship smartphones in the market at one-third the price has revised its strategy entirely in recent years. OnePlus phones are now almost as expensive as offerings from Samsung and Apple, with specs to match. The OnePlus 9 series was a modest success, though it could not live up to its Hasselblad camera hype in the imaging department. For 2022 though, OnePlus will have some major changes in tow for the OnePlus 10 series on the software front as the company is in the process of being Oppo-fied, with the hardware getting a minor refresh. Below is what rumors and leaks reveal about the OnePlus 10 series.

Galaxy S21-esque design for OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 series is still a few months away from launch, but renders have already revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro design. The device will take design cues from the Galaxy S21 series, with a camera bump that blends into the chassis. From the renders, it looks like the OnePlus 10 Pro will have curvier edges, which should help with ergonomics. A dummy replica of the OnePlus 10 Pro based on the renders gives a good look at how big the device will look in real life.

The front looks pretty uninspiring and is largely similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, with the punch-hole camera located on the top-left corner. OnePlus also seemingly plans to offer the 10 Pro in a new forest green color. There should be other color options as well, but they are not known as of now.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

OnePlus has always packed its phones with flagship-level specs, and if rumors are anything to go by, the OnePlus 10 Pro won't be any different, though it won't be a massive upgrade over the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1440p OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. A leak suggests the 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's next flagship chipset: the Snapdragon 898, which will debut with a new naming scheme. This will be paired with 8/12GB RAM and up to 256GB of speedy UFS-based storage.

The triple-rear camera specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro will remain similar to their predecessor, with any planned improvements yet to be detailed. This means a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto lens. The front camera will get a bump to 32MP resolution.

OnePlus has pushed the boundary in terms of charging speeds with its recent devices. The OnePlus 9 Pro supports 65W fast charging speed that's good enough to charge it from empty to full in less than 30 minutes. For the OnePlus 10 Pro, there are rumors of the device supporting even charging speeds of up to 125W.

ColorOS-based OxygenOS

Apart from its flagship specs, the OnePlus 10 series will be notable for launching with a new version of OxygenOS-ColorOS that will offer "the fast and smooth, burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS." OxygenOS has long been one of the strengths of OnePlus devices, so it remains to be seen how the company manages this integration and ensures it does not destroy its USP.

Our hands-on with OxygenOS 12 beta based on ColorOS does point to OnePlus's skin merely existing as a launcher on top of Oppo's skin.

What about the OnePlus 10?

OnePlus typically launches a non-Pro version of its flagship phone with cut-down specs and a lower price. There have not been any leaks surrounding the OnePlus 10 so far, but it is only a matter of time before leaks surrounding it start popping up.

An early launch schedule

OnePlus has been moving up the launch timeframe of its devices over the last few years. It also did not launch a 'T' refresh of the OnePlus 9 series this year. For 2022, OnePlus reportedly intends to launch the OnePlus 10 series in China as early as January-February. The global launch will then follow in March or April. For comparison, the OnePlus 9 series launched in March 2021.

While not typical of OnePlus, it does make sense when one considers the Oppo-fication of OnePlus. Oppo tends to launch its flagship phones in China first and then launch them in global markets in the following weeks and months.

