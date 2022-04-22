After doubling up and releasing flagship devices side-by-side for years, OnePlus took a different route in 2022, introducing the OnePlus 10 Pro as the seemingly sole member of the new 10 series. It wasn’t alone for long, though, and after the 10 Pro was finally released globally, the company announced the OnePlus 10R — or OnePlus Ace in China — a successor to last year’s 9R/9RT. Rumors of a base OnePlus 10 have also been making the rounds — new leaks suggest that the device is indeed in the works, but it might drop an iconic feature.

The OnePlus 10 might ditch the alert slider that has become popular with OnePlus flagships, according to OnLeaks in collaboration with Digit. This power-user feature has been present on all OnePlus flagship phones since the OP 2, allowing owners to quickly adjust the device's sound profile without unlocking the screen. Considering the slider comes in handy for many users, it’ll be interesting to see the reactions if the rumors turn out to be true. Earlier rumors suggested that the OnePlus 10 would get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. However, Digit says that the company is currently testing two OP 10 variants powered by a Qualcomm and a MediaTek chip, respectively, and hasn't decided on one. Whichever SoC the company settles for, it’ll be paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The device is likely to run on the latest version of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

The OnePlus 10 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED that refreshes at 120Hz, like its bigger sibling, the OnePlus 10 Pro. In addition, the report speculates that the OP 10 might support LTPO 2.0 technology that adapts the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. However, the device will supposedly only support Full HD+ resolution, compared to the Pro model’s 1440p. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 10's camera setup will significantly differ from the 10 Pro. It’ll reportedly have 50MP primary, 16MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro cameras, compared to the Pro’s 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP, respectively. However, the OP 10 may use the same 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

OnePlus has been at the forefront of fast charging for years, and it looks like the OnePlus 10 will not be an exception. It's being touted to support super-fast 150W fast charging to top off the massive 4,800mAh battery that's expected to power it.

The OnePlus 10 is reportedly still in its early development stages, but you can expect more information to surface as the device advances in the production process.

