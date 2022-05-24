OnePlus is not exactly known for quickly rolling out new updates for its devices. While Samsung provides monthly and timely security patches to a wide range of its devices, the BBK-owned company only promises security updates once every two months for its phones. While the Korean giant has already started rolling out the June security patch for some of its devices, the OnePlus 10 Pro is only now getting the May security patch.

Since the phone's launch in late March, OnePlus has rolled out a couple of software updates to fix the lingering bugs and improve the fingerprint scanner's performance. The latest OxygenOS 12 A.15 build contains more such fixes and improves the overall system stability.

If you were running into issues with the 10 Pro capturing overexposed HDR photos in certain situations, you'll be happy to learn that the latest OxygenOS 12 release resolves that. There are also fixes for two annoying bugs: one that led to music stuttering when the phone was connected to a car's music system over Bluetooth and the second for a noise that crept up in audio recordings.

OnePlus has shared the full changelog for the update on the OnePlus community forums:

System [Improved] system stability. [Fixed] an issue where music playback would stutter when your phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit. [Fixed] a noise issue that might occur when you record audio. [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Fixed] an issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

Network [Optimized] the phone call stability.



At the time of writing, the OTA update is only available for the OnePlus 10 Pro units in India carrying the version number NE2211_11.A.15​. Initially, the company had seeded the A.14 build of the update but seemingly pulled it back and has now released a newer A.15 build.

The latest OxygenOS 12 release is being rolled out in phases, and it will only show up for a small section of 10 Pro users starting today. A wider rollout should commence in the coming days, with the update eventually also making its way to the EU and NA variants.

Here's LG and T-Mobile's official fix for the IMS bug

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Rajesh Pandey (287 Articles Published) Rajesh Pandey started following the tech field right around the time Android devices were going mainstream. He closely follows the latest development in the world of smartphones and what the tech giants are up to. He loves to tinker around with the latest gadgets to see what they are capable of. More From Rajesh Pandey