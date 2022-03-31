The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to the US after a long, drawn-out reveal from when it was first unveiled in China at the start of 2022. I've had my OnePlus 10 Pro for a couple of weeks now, and my immediate thought was to compare it to one of Android Police's picks for the very best Android phones money can buy - the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro is almost exactly six months old now, and it remains the best showcase of Android 12 to the whole world. The OnePlus 10 Pro is trying to do something different, and it's coming to market a touch later, but these phones both sit at $900.

OnePlus 10 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm, 200g 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, 210g Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 1440 x 3126, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 5 6.71-inch AMOLED, 1440 x 3120, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Tensor RAM 8GB/12GB 12GB Storage 128/256/512GB 128/256/512GB Camera 48MP f/1.8, OIS; 50MP f/2.2 150˚ ultra-wide; 8MP f/2.4, 3.3 optical zoom telephoto; 32MP f/2.2 front camera 50MP f/1.9, OIS; 12MP f/2.2 114˚ ultra-wide; 48MP f/3.5 4x optical zoom telephoto; 11.1MP f/2.2 front camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh, 65W fast charging 5,000mAh, 30W fast charging Software Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1; Three OS updates promised Android 12; Three OS updates promised

Looking over these specs, you'll notice there are a lot of similarities between these two phones. That's especially true of the display as they both feature a 6.7-inch screen, and each also includes a 5,000mAh cell battery. Luckily, I've used both of these phones extensively (plus, we've got official Android Police reviews of each), so I can give you a clearer picture of what to expect from each of these handsets. The truth is, they're both powerful and top-end Android phones. There are quite a few nuances you should know about before you purchase, though, so let's look at the vital information.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Design and display

Although the spec list for both phones differs, the design is perhaps one of the critical components where these phones are different. Both come with Gorilla Glass Victus tech on the front screens and similar technology on the rear, plus both feature aluminum frames. You can also tell in the photos above that these phones differ significantly.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is glass, it has a soft textured feel on the Volcanic Black version that I've been using. It's a pleasant feel, and it reminds me of the original OnePlus One rather than any other handset on the market right now. The Pixel 6 Pro is undeniably glass on the rear, and it's easy to grip. These each feel premium, but in very different ways.

These phones have eye-catching cameras on the rear. The OnePlus 10 Pro features it all in a cutout to the right-hand edge of the phone's rear. This juts out from the device, but not as much as the Pixel 6 Pro. You'll find a camera bump on the Google phone that crosses the entire width of the device's rear in a long line. It's an acquired taste, but it's already becoming an iconic Pixel look. The Pixel 6 Pro's IP68 water and dust resistance rating is one big difference in design. You won't need to worry if your phone gets wet, but the OnePlus doesn't have this spec. The company hasn't included an IP rating for its 2022 device, although we do believe it's splash-proof.

Both of these phones are designed for those with bigger hands, and you'll likely be using both of them to be able to handle each device. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch display in a 20:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1440 x 3216. The Pixel 6 Pro is a touch larger at 6.71-inch with a resolution of 1440 x 3120. The aspect ratios differ here (19.5:9 on the Pixel), so the OnePlus features 525ppi, while the Pixel 6 Pro is 512ppi. Both displays are bright, clear, and impactful, though. You won't regret buying either of these when you're watching videos.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Cameras

These two companies approach smartphone cameras slightly differently, but each will give you impressive imagery. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. We found this camera is competent, but it struggles a little with its automatic mode in some scenarios.

Ryne says in his final 10 Pro review, "Hasselblad branding or not, OnePlus's cameras can take some great photos, but the results are unpredictable and sometimes unrealistic — a stylistic interpretation of reality rather than results more firmly grounded in it."

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera, a 48MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. Again, a capable camera that is arguably one of the best camera phones you can buy right now.

Night mode on each phone works well, but we found the Pixel 6 Pro was more likely to struggle with lens flare. The telephoto cameras on each phone can't compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's, but it's a valuable feature to have in our arsenal. It's unlikely you'll use this a lot, anyway.

The front of the 10 Pro features a 32MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro features an 11.1MP. I wouldn't say there's a vast disparity between the selfies you can take with each of these cameras, and each would be entirely suitable for videos calls as well.

Below are some camera samples from the OnePlus 10 Pro (the first option in every example) and the Pixel 6 Pro (the second photo in each example).

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Performance and software

These are two top power phones, and if you opt for either of these devices, you'll likely be happy with the performance on offer. The OnePlus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset inside, while the Pixel 6 Pro uses Google's own Tensor chip.

In Geekbench scores, the OnePlus 10 Pro beats the Pixel 6 Pro with a score of 967/3268 compared to the Pixel's 1031/2707. Don't take those results as gospel, though, as these are both powerful devices. It's unlikely you'll notice a big difference unless you run these two phones side by side.

Whatever apps you want these devices to run, each will do it well. You may find some slight more grunt behind the OnePlus if you were to opt for the 12GB version. That said, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would offer similar if you want to throw a third phone into the mix.

It's also important to note the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is a mix of either 8GB of RAM or 12GB. You've got a pick of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB across both brands, and there's no microSD support on either handset.

As you'd expect, both phones are 5G enabled, but the OnePlus 10 Pro is slightly limited in its spec. It doesn't feature mmWave 5G technology, which may restrict your speeds depending on where you live.

Android 12 software is on both phones, but it differs dramatically. The Pixel 6 Pro offers the software as intended initially, while OnePlus has its own OxygenOS on top of the standard software. The OnePlus option isn't to everyone's taste, be sure to read our OnePlus 10 Pro review for a breakdown of that, but the big difference is in software updates.

OnePlus guarantees three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates, while the Pixel 6 Pro is set to get three years of updates too. That includes monthly security updates for the Pixel 6 Pro, while OnePlus only does them every two months. If consistent updates are important in your smartphone decisions, you'll want to consider the Pixel 6 Pro for this reason alone.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Battery and charging

These two phones feature the same size battery with a 5,000mAh cell. Before I dig into specs, we found both of these phones to have battery life that will see you through a whole day from a single charge. There are fast-charging features for the times when it doesn't.

The OnePlus 10 Pro wins that spec race with 65W fast-charging in the US, while the Pixel 6 Pro only features 30W. That's a dramatic difference, and if recharging your phone fast is essential to you, it's a significant win for the OnePlus. You'll find 80W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro if you're buying outside the US.

Each also features wireless charging (and reverse wireless charging), with the OnePlus offering up to 50W and the Pixel 6 Pro at 23W. The OnePlus phone comes with a charger in the box, while if you opt for the Pixel you'll have to source your own.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Which should you buy?

These phones cost the same amount, so it makes sense to consider each in your buying decisions. I'd recommend the Pixel 6 Pro with its regular support for software updates, its easier-to-use camera, and the stock software. If you're a die-hard OnePlus fan, opt for the OnePlus 10 Pro, as it's a top-tier piece of hardware. You'll get better fast charging, plus a camera that works particularly well when you dig into its features.

These phones are remarkably similar in ways, with similar battery life, power, and almost identical displays. Each phone is a top choice, but the Pixel 6 Pro beats the OnePlus in several key areas.

