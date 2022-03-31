The OnePlus 10 Pro is now officially available in the US and Canada, following an exceptionally cringey launch video. Admittedly, we've seen the phone before since the company launched it in China two months ago (leaving fans elsewhere twiddling their thumbs), but you can pre-order it in the 'States starting today. However, fans of the company may notice that things are a little different this time around, with a few objective downgrades joining other hardware upgrades.

For one, the US market is limited to a single RAM/storage combination for now, and this time it's the lower-end 8GB/128GB version. Last year, OnePlus did a similar maneuver, with the higher-end 12/256 version landing in the US, but not the cheaper model. Though the company promised we'd get both eventually, that never happened — who knows if it can keep its promises this time.

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB (12GB coming) Storage 128GB (256GB coming) Display 6.7" 3216×1440, 120Hz (LTPO) Software Oxygen OS 12.1 (based on Android 12) Battery 5,000mAh, 65W charging (50W wireless, w/reverse charging Connectivity Sub-6GHz 5G (no mmWave), Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 163 × 73.9 × 8.55 mm, 201g Colors Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest IP rating None for unlocked, IP68 for T-Mobile Price $900

There's also no mmWave 5G on the 10 Pro, unlike the prior 9 Pro. Although T-Mobile is again the exclusive carrier partner for OnePlus in the US, the phone won't play nice with T-Mobile's mmWave network, just sub-6GHz 5G. Admittedly, mmWave isn't super useful, but for $900, that's the sort of perk we've come to expect bundled. The same goes for a formal IP rating — although the T-Mobile branded version of the phone gets a formal water resistance rating, the unlocked version doesn't. That's another downgrade from the 9 Pro.

Lastly, although OnePlus highlighted fast 80W charging in other markets, that won't be the case in the US. Our models are limited to 65W, and that's the case even if you zip to Europe or China and try to use an 80W charger, OnePlus tells me. Ostensibly, this limit has to do with our 110/115V electrical system, but other USB Power Delivery-compatible chargers manage 100W+ just fine. (And that still doesn't explain why US models will be limited to 65W even if you're in a market where 80W charging works.)

There are some noteworthy camera upgrades this year, though. For one, all three Hasselblad-branded cameras can capture photos in RAW (via the "Pro" mode), with all supporting 12/10-bit color capture (depending on mode), plus a RAW+ mode that offers some computational photography processing benefits on top of the RAW format. The wide-angle camera now covers 150 degrees, with fisheye-type distortion available if you want it, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 apparently provides further processing enhancements to the existing camera hardware that it shares with the prior 9 Pro.

Three "RAW+" edits (above) and three new Master Style filters (below).

Three new "Master Style" photo filters tuned by Hasselblad ambassadors are also available: Serenity, Emerald, and Radiance. Each is tuned for a different subject (portraits, landscapes, and I forget).

Movie mode further offers manual-style controls for things like white balance and ISO settings in video, with LOG-formatted video also supported — handy for those that want to record higher-quality footage that can be color-graded later. The selfie camera has double the resolution it did before, and OnePlus touts a "skin color collaboration" with Hasselblad for more realistic skin tones, like Google's Pixels.

The display might sound like it's the same, but OnePlus has upgraded it with a second-gen LTPO panel (ostensibly switching refresh rates from 1-120Hz faster) and a new kind of calibration for two different brightness levels, meant to offer greater accuracy across the full range of supported brightnesses (up to 1300 nits).

OnePlus knows fancy materials, and the 10 Pro benefits from a ceramic bezel surrounding the rear cameras. OnePlus tells us it takes four days at 1,400°C to make, plus three polishing treatments that take over 60 hours, but in practical terms, it's a little more scratch and shatter resistant than glass.

OnePlus tells us that the cooling solution in the 10 Pro has the largest surface area of any phone it's built to date, and it has an AI-powered "GPA Frame Stabilizer" that supplements that to dynamically allocate resources based on a handful of variables like temperature and power consumption, all to mitigate things like FPS spikes/drops and offer more consistent performance.

The phone runs Oxygen OS 12.1 — though the number implies otherwise, OnePlus tells us it's based on Android 12, not 12L/12.1. Among other software features, changes to dark mode also let you pick between three levels of gray/black, and the work/life modes have also been updated. Three major Android OS updates are planned, with four years of security updates every two months.

Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colorways.

If you're interested, pre-orders open today at OnePlus's storefront, Best Buy, and Amazon for $900. OnePlus is including a free pair of Buds Z2, Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card, and Amazon is giving customers an Echo Show 8. Formal sales will open on April 14th, when it will also on sale at T-Mobile, with financing options available.

