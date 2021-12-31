We caught our first glimpse of the OnePlus 10 Pro in early November and the leaks and rumors have not stopped since. At this point we know almost everything there is to know about the device, including the chipset, camera setup, battery, and fast charging capability. But for all those changes, perhaps the most prominent — love it or hate it — is the new wrap-around camera bump. Previous renders showed us the phone’s design, and now we get to take an even closer look at the OnePlus 10 Pro courtesy of a video teaser.

What looks like an official pre-launch video was posted to Weibo, featuring the OnePlus 10 Pro in all its glory (per 9to5Google). The video starts by showing off the screen with its hole-punch selfie camera on the top-left (like this year’s OnePlus 9 series) before moving over to the back of the device, where the action takes place. Here, we see the black colorway with its gigantic camera bump and Hasselblad branding. We also get to see a green-colored unit, which appears much richer here than previous renders suggested.

The video doesn’t end there, though, and leaves us with a launch date and time — working out to 10:00 pm on the 10th of January (Pacific). We knew that OnePlus was trying a different launch timeline compared to previous releases, and the teaser confirms this China debut — we expect the rest of the world to get the device in March or April.

Unfortunately, as has too often been the case since the earliest leaks, we're not hearing anything about the smaller OnePlus 10 in this video teaser. That said, we expect it to feature a similar design and run on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip as the pro model while cutting back on some specs and retailing at a lower price.

The OnePlus 10 Pro seems to have a lot going for it, so it’ll be interesting to see how it compares with another currently-China-only phone, the Xiaomi 12.

