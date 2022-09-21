OnePlus showed off Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 in August this year when it unveiled the OnePlus 10T. The company did not provide any release timeline for the OS except stating that the update would first make its way to the OnePlus 10 Pro. A week after the announcement, the first OxygenOS 13 open beta was released to the public to gather feedback and bug reports. Nearly 1.5 months later, the BBK-owned company is announcing the public release of the OS for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OxygenOS 13 debuts a new "Aquamorphic Design" theme and animations, similar to what you see in Android 13 on the Pixels. This is the first major release of OnePlus' skin after it called off its strategy to merge OxygenOS and ColorOS. Both skins will continue to share the same codebase, so don't be surprised if you see a lot of ColorOS elements in OxygenOS 13 as well.

OnePlus has been impressively quick in bringing the stable Android 13 release to the OnePlus 10 Pro. So far, only Google's Pixel lineup has received the stable Android 13 update. Samsung's One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S21 and S22 series is already live, but the stable build is not expected to go live until at least mid-October. The catch is that OnePlus is known to roll out buggy builds to its devices, and the same story could repeat itself with OxygenOS 13.

The full change-log of OxygenOS 13, as shared by OnePlus on its community forums, can be found below:

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

[Gaming experience]Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

For now, OnePlus is making the update available to 10 Pro users running the Open Beta build on their phones. The company will gradually expand the rollout to include more users.

Thanks: Moshe!