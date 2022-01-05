It's day two of the OnePlus dribble fest, and today you get the 10 Pro's specs. The company is still holding a lot of details back, and it still hasn't disclosed a US launch date yet, but as part of its marketing efforts, now it's willing to confirm the hardware particulars for its upcoming flagship, which have leaked over recent months. Many of the details even match the OnePlus 9 Pro (or seem to), but there are a few surprises. We knew it would have a beefier charging rate, but the loss of the old "Warp Charge" branding implies that the company's Oppofication is almost complete: It's SuperVOOC now.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 120Hz Fluid AMOLED w/ LTPO RAM LPDDR5 Storage UFS 3.1 Power 5,000mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC (RIP Warp Charge), 50W AirVooc Cameras 48MP + 50MP + 8MP (dual OIS), 32MP front Software Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 Misc. NFC, VoLTE, VoWiFi, "dual stereo speakers," Bluetooth 5.2, reverse wireless charging, X-axis linear motor

Table-formatted details above, OnePlus's promo image below.

OnePlus is still keeping a few things close to its chest here. For example, we've got resolutions for the cameras, but not details like sensors or aperture size, though two of them will apparently support OIS, same as the 9 Pro. In fact, purely based on the numbers we have, it's possible OnePlus 10 Pro may have the same camera configuration as last year's 9 Pro — and that might actually be a good thing. Google's years-long example with the Pixel series implies that the longer a company tunes its processing for a specific sensor, the better it can get, and OnePlus arguably has some improvements to make there — Hasselblad branding or no.

On that note, OnePlus advertises a "second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile," and I'm not sure if that's just marketing word salad for the existing partnership and processing claims or if there's more to it.

The front camera has been upgraded slightly — 32 MP up from 16 on the prior model, though that could be binned down like Samsung does on its phones. Other anticipated details are there, or understandably vague: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for that 2022 flagship feel, Oxygen OS 12 skin of Oppo's Color OS, a 120Hz LTPO OLED for smoothness and power savings (with a "second-generation LTPO calibration"), and LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage (same as the 9 Pro). OnePlus also highlights basic and standard features like VoLTE, VoWiFi, and NFC, though the company has skipped that last one before. Confirmation of a higher-end x-axis linear motor for haptics is nice, but OnePlus has used those for a while now.

When it comes to power, that's where we see the bigger changes. OnePlus increased the battery size here by 500mAh compared to last year's 9 Pro, which should add to longevity a little if the 8 Gen 1 isn't too power-hungry. Last year's 9 Pro had merely so-so battery, so every little bit helps, though OnePlus still might be throttling performance under some apps to further improve that, too.

The 10 Pro has the same 50W wireless charging as last year's model, but under new AirVOOC branding, rather than Warp Charge. Wired charging is also getting an upgrade to 80W (from 65W), again losing OnePlus's years-old branding. Under Oppo, seemingly everything gets the Oppo name, so that's SuperVOOC now. At least it's faster, though. OnePlus already offers the fastest charging speeds of any phone you can get in the US, and now it looks like it'll be even faster. It's actually a really useful feature, too.

This isn't the first time that OnePlus has changed charging standard names, but the last time it was because of Amazon, and it's always had its own branding until now.

As OnePlus's drippy marketing continues, there's no word yet regarding a base model OnePlus 10. Rumor has it the specs for it for at least one version of it will be a little different, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was released at a different time, unlike last year. Not a lot of leaks regarding it so far.

Between Oxygen OS simply being a skin of Oppo's Color OS and this new loss of branding (on top of software feature renames), the Oppofication of the brand is nearly complete. Maybe next year we'll call it the OnePlus Find X6 — or it could be even that last bit of branding will fall away as Oppo finishes swallowing.

