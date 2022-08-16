In early August, alongside the OnePlus 10T unveiling, OnePlus showcased Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 for its devices. Hot on the heels of the announcement, the company released the first OxygenOS 13 open beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The next version of OxygenOS blends the best of Android 13 with OnePlus' "Aquamorphic Design" and packs several new features, though most of them were not functional in the first beta. Now, less than a week after the first beta dropped, the company has seeded the second beta with a lot more working features.

Apart from performance and memory management improvements, OxygenOS 13 introduces a new Super power saving mode that will limit all non-critical functionality of the phone and let you only run six apps to extend battery life. A new Kid Space mode aims to reduce kids' screen time and protect their eyesight from the harmful blue radiation of a smartphone's display.

As OxygenOS 13 is currently in the beta stage, it is riddled with bugs. OnePlus has shared a list of the notable problems you will run into in the second beta, but there could be more unreported issues you could face.

RCC cannot work normally in this build. The carrier version (Zain) in Kuwait is unable to send MMS. The carrier version (Telecom) in North Macedonia is unable to send IMS. There is no response when clicking Capture log after switching Multiple users/System cloner/Languages. (You need to switch Multiple users/System cloner/Languages first before capturing the log in the feedback tool). A dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth. The photos might be blurred when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time. The screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios. The pictures might be black when taking photos in the dark with Night mode. A dot displays abnormally in the status bar.

Some users on the OnePlus community forums report that Google Pay and Netflix are not working on this build. OnePlus is aware of the issue and is working to address this. So, if you use Google Pay on a daily basis, consider waiting until the problem is resolved.

If your OnePlus 10 Pro is already running the first OxygenOS 13 open beta, the second release should show up as a software update. And if you are upgrading from Android 12, ensure the phone is on the latest OxygenOS 12 (A.15 or A.16) build.

There's no clear timeline on when OnePlus will release the stable OxygenOS 13 build to the 10 Pro. But given the rapid pace of beta releases, a stable Android 13 rollout for the device should not be far away.