It seems like all the smartphone talk these days is centered around flagships and foldables, but you don't have to go super expensive to get an Android handset loaded with features. Perhaps there's no better testament to that than the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and right now it's on sale for just $450.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10 Pro

This is really a case of a former, somewhat-lackluster flagship smartphone hitting a price so low, it's impossible to ignore. At its original price of $900, the 10 Pro didn't necessarily stand out in a crowd of other $1K smartphones. But now that it's down to $450, it's head and shoulders above most of its direct competition. Look around at the sub-$500 price range, and you'll see that there aren't many phones that offer the same features this one does.

In addition to the 120Hz display, the 10 Pro also offers impressive battery life. During our testing, we were able to squeeze 6 hours of screen-on time over two days. And should you ever need a top-up, the OnePlus can make it happen fast with 65W wired charging and 50W (!) wireless charging. As for performance, there's a beastly Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM. The cameras are solid with a 32MP shooter on the front and a three-lens setup on the back. Photo quality won't blow you away, but the phone is capable enough in this area to not be a deal-breaker.

You will have to make a few concessions, though. The 10 Pro doesn't support the faster mmWave 5G tech, so no 5GB/s speeds here, and OnePlus isn't the greatest when it comes to software updates. The phone is also fairly limited when it comes to network compatibility — T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile are your only options for 5G. But if you can get past some of the quirks, the OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the better values in smartphones right now. The $450 price is specifically for the 128GB model, but you can bump up to the 256GB (and 12GB of RAM) for an extra $100. Whichever one you decide to go with, be sure to check out our roundup of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases.